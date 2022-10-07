News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town Women set to follow men’s game at EnviroVent Stadium this weekend

Harrogate Town Women will take on Chester Le Street at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday October 8, shortly after the men’s team welcome Hartlepool United in the SkyBet League Two.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:09 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:21 am

The fixture gives Town supporters a first chance to watch the new look women's side, under new management for the season, with all supporters attending the Hartlepool fixture invited to stay for the women's game.

With a number of young players who have come through the Player Development Centre, Reese Brassington's side face a Chester Le Street outfit who have started the NERWFL season with three wins from three.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 3.15pm, with refreshment kiosks remaining open following the conclusion of Harrogate Town against Hartlepool, however supporters with a ticket are also able to leave the ground and return in time for kick-off.

Supporters can also attend just the women's game, with tickets free of charge.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.eticketing.co.uk/harrogatetownafc

