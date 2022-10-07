Harrogate Town Women set to follow men’s game at EnviroVent Stadium this weekend

The fixture gives Town supporters a first chance to watch the new look women's side, under new management for the season, with all supporters attending the Hartlepool fixture invited to stay for the women's game.

With a number of young players who have come through the Player Development Centre, Reese Brassington's side face a Chester Le Street outfit who have started the NERWFL season with three wins from three.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 3.15pm, with refreshment kiosks remaining open following the conclusion of Harrogate Town against Hartlepool, however supporters with a ticket are also able to leave the ground and return in time for kick-off.

Harrogate Town Women will take on Chester Le Street at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday

Supporters can also attend just the women's game, with tickets free of charge.