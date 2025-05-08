Harrogate Town will 'try their best' to keep hold of 'key' out-of-contract players

Anthony O'Connor has been a mainstay of Harrogate Town's defence since joining the club in January 2023. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver insists that Harrogate Town will do everything they can to persuade the out-of-contract players at the top of their ‘retain’ list to stay at Wetherby Road.

As many as 15 members of the Sulphurites’ first-team squad’s deals are due to expire this summer, with just eight players tied down until 2026 or beyond.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley, defenders Zico Asare, Matty Foulds, Warren Burrell, Toby Sims, Anthony O’Connor and Liam Gibson, midfielders Dean Cornelius, Matty Daly, James Daly, Levi Sutton and Stephen Dooley, plus strikers Josh March and Jack Muldoon could all potentially be moving on, while it has already been confirmed that club captain Josh Falkingham will not be remaining at the club in a playing capacity.

In addition, loanees Jasper Moon – who has been virtually ever-present this season – Bryant Bilongo, Eko Solomon and Olly Sanderson have all returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of 2024/25.

Josh March finished 2024/25 as Harrogate Town's leading goal-scorer having found the back of the net nine times. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Morecambe rounded off Town’s fifth season in League Two, and with Football League status secured for another year at least, Weaver’s attention has already turned to building a squad for next term.

Losing the likes of ultra-consistent centre-half O’Connor – arguably Harrogate’s standout performer over the past two-and-a-half seasons – and leading goal-scorer March would leave the Sulphurites boss with huge holes to fill.

Right-back Sims, the versatile Burrell, central midfielder Cornelius, left-winger James Daly and forward Muldoon have also been mainstays of Weaver’s team this term, while Asare, Sutton and Dooley have all made in the region of, or in excess of 30 appearances during 2024/25.

And, although he is not in a position to give too much away regarding specifics, the Town boss has moved to reassure supporters that he is intent on trying to ensure that key members of personnel stick around.

"We have our budget but we are going to try our best to keep key players,” Weaver told BBC Radio York. “It won’t be for the want of trying.

"We want to please the fans and if I sat down with them now, I am sure that if they looked at our list of who we want to retain, they would be happy.

"But, there will be agents involved, as there always are, probably asking for more than we can probably do, and we will stretch as much as we possibly can.

"But, the important thing is that we have got a team that is still in the Football League and whoever wears the badge will wear it with pride, I am sure.”

Asked specifically about whether nine-goal striker March is one of those “key” men that he is determined to try to keep hold of, Weaver replied: “We can but try.

"We have our budget and we are going to try our best to keep him.”

The first-team players who remain under contract until the summer of 2026 include first-choice goalkeeper James Belshaw, who earned himself an additional year in December having triggered an appearance clause in his deal.

Midfielders George Thomson, Tom Hill and Bryn Morris and winger Ellis Taylor are also currently on deals that run for another year, while midfielder Ben Fox and striker Tom Cursons are tied down until 2027.

Versatile attacker Stephen Duke-McKenna is contracted to remain with Town until 2026, but having spent the second half of the season on loan with Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, it remains to be seen whether he is still in Weaver’s plans.

In addition, academy prospects Lucas Barnes – who made his debut as a substitute against Morecambe at the weekend – and Marcus Etherington have been handed professional contracts for 2025/26.