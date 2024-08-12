Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines during Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Bromley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town cannot afford to overreact following their hugely disappointing opening-day-of-season defeat to newly-promoted Bromley.

That was the message from manager Simon Weaver in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 home reverse at the hands of the side who were promoted to League Two via the National League play-offs last term.

The Sulphurites followed up a winless six-game pre-season campaign with another performance that has set alarm bells ringing among supporters, carrying very little threat as an attacking force and failing to score for the fourth match in succession.

That form, coupled with a transfer window which has thus far seen them lose 10-goal winger Abraham Odoh and influential centre-half Rod McDonald, has led to a situation where the positive feel around Wetherby Road created by last season’s flirtation with the play-off places is starting to evaporate.

But Weaver is remaining level-headed, and while quick to acknowledge that his team has to “be better”, has stressed that nothing is decided on the first weekend of a 46-game campaign.

“It’s one game,” he said. ﻿“Certainly all is not lost on one game. We said before the game, no matter what happens, we dust ourselves off and don’t get too high or too low from one game.

“Sutton won 5-0 against Notts County first game of last season and went down. It can be topsy-turvy. We lick our wounds and we try to learn with the players we have got.

“There’s 40-odd games this year, there is a lot to go at, but we obviously want the levels to go up a notch.

“We won't be over-dramatic about it and undermine confidence levels, but we're allowed to challenge lads, even in today's world. We need to demand more.”

It was Bromley who created the better chances during the opening half of Saturday’s contest, striker Michael Cheek seeing a goal-bound header from a corner cleared off the line by Levi Sutton, while Jude Arthurs, Cameron Congreve and Kamarl Grant also threatened to break the deadlock.

At the other end, Town – worryingly toothless throughout the majority of their pre-season campaign – struggled to put their visitors under any real pressure.

Zico Asare, Matty Daly and James Daly all had strikes from range, though none of them seriously worried visiting goalkeeper Grant Smith.

It was the Ravens who continued to look the more likely after the break and they got their noses in front just past the hour-mark.

A cross from the right flank was headed away by Harrogate centre-half Anthony O’Connor, but only as far as Idris Odutayo, whose drilled effort across the face of goal was chested in from close range by Cheek.

Town attempted to up the tempo in the moments that followed, but by the 70th minute, the game was all but over.

Arthurs delivered a corner from the left, with the towering figure of Grant climbing highest at the back post to loop a header towards goal, that substitute gloveman Mark Oxley really ought to have kept out.

There was little to suggest that the Sulphurites were going to get themselves back into the contest during the closing stages, and although debutant Ellis Taylor did at least force Smith into a meaningful save with a decent effort from a free-kick, that was about as good as it got for the hosts.

"We were up against a well-drilled defensive team,” Weaver reflected. “They play with a back five and they lock it up

"We get the first [goal] and it’s a different game because they have to come out then, but we didn’t."

Town return to action on Tuesday evening when they travel to League One Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup (7.45pm).