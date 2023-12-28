Simon Weaver has assured Harrogate Town supporters that he intends to make "every attempt" to extend James Belshaw's stay at the club.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw in action against Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day. Pictures: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

The 33-year-old Bristol Rovers goalkeeper returned to Wetherby Road on an emergency loan deal earlier this month and has started each of the Sulphurites' last three League Two matches, helping them to a trio of victories.

As things stand, with both Mark Oxley and Jonathan Mitchell injured and unlikely to return to action any time soon and Pete Jameson out on loan at Hartlepool United, Town are permitted to extend Belshaw's emergency loan every seven days.

But the opening of the winter transfer window on January 1 means that Weaver will be in a position to sign another goalkeeper, casting doubt over Belshaw's Harrogate future.

James Belshaw has started each of Harrogate Town's last three matches.

The Sulphurites chief has however confirmed that he is already in the process of trying to arrange for the fans' favourite to stay put.

"It's an emergency loan as it stands and we have to keep renewing it until we are into January and then things can hopefully happen from there," Weaver told BBC Radio York.

"I am listening to the fans and they are demanding that we sign him, so I'm trying. We will make every attempt to extend his stay, that's for sure.

"It's wrong for me to discuss whether it's a loan or permanent, but he is an immense goalkeeper and I think that he has lifted the atmosphere."

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Belshaw, who spent four successful seasons with the club between 2017 and 2021 before leaving for Rovers, has made a significant impression during victories over Notts County, Grimsby and Accrington and Weaver believes that he has returned to North Yorkshire an even better player.

It remains to be seen whether he will be made available by his parent club for another loan, or a permanent move once the January transfer window opens. But, his contract is up this summer and Belshaw, who is not currently in Gas boss Matt Taylor’s plans, has made no secret of his desire to play regular football.

“It’s very good to have him around at the moment,” Weaver said, speaking earlier this month.

"He’s probably come back better than he was before, even though he made a massive impact last time. But, the confidence of having another promotion under his belt and that guidance for the rest of the lads has helped the group.

"There are quite a few factors involved [in the long-term goalkeeping situation]. We have got three keepers in the building already, and so we have to be sensible about everything, but Belly does add a lot of quality and we will have to see where we are in January with the transfer window. A lot of things can happen.”

Boxing Day saw Belshaw produce his best performance since returning to Wetherby Road, making a number of crucial saves during Town's 2-1 comeback win over Accrington.

Reflecting on that display, Weaver said: "The save with his left hand at the end was stunning at any level throughout the leagues. That should be on Sky Sports.

"If that goes in, then this is a different interview, isn't it. It's a different team talk, a different vibe coming out of the ground.