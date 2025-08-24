Harrogate Town will keep getting better despite suffering first League Two loss, insists Simon Weaver
After two wins and two draws, the Sulphurites suffered a first league loss of the season on Saturday when they went down 2-1 at Wetherby Road.
But, following a poor start to the game which saw them fall behind early on, Town gave another decent account of themselves, particularly in the second period when they pulled level through Stephen Duke-McKenna and seized the ascendancy.
Ultimately, they finished up empty-handed as Chey Dunkley headed home from an 81st-minute corner to decide matters, but with Chesterfield among the bookmakers’ favourites for the title this term, coming up just short against such opposition is hardly a disaster.
Harrogate’s first-half showings at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United may have left something to be desired, however they have been largely impressive otherwise – and while pleased with what he has seen thus far, Weaver feels that his players still have the potential to improve significantly.
“We will play worse than we did against Chesterfield this season and come out with three points,” he said.
"We have conceded a late one, which is disappointing, but if we can keep on getting better and progressing then we are going to have a really good season.
"There’s been nothing to fear so far. I think we are a good team that can only get better because of the desire of the players to improve. As a collective, everybody is fighting to improve, everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet, so we have got a chance.
"We are playing well but we know that there are areas to improve. That doesn’t mean to say that anybody gets replaced, we just think that the potential of the players is very high and we haven’t reached that ceiling yet.
"We have shown it in 20 minute passages of play where we have looked electric going forwards, and we think we are making good strides, but we have to stay united on all fronts because we think there is a serious amount of potential here.”
Saturday’s defeat sees Town drop to 11th place in the table with eight points to their name from five matches.