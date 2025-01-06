Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has confirmed that Harrogate Town intend to add “several” new faces during the January transfer window.

The Sulphurites have already completed one excellent bit of business, paying an undisclosed fee to Newport County to secure the services of an experienced and durable “midfield general” in the shape of Bryn Morris.

The 28-year-old made a good impression on his Sulphurites debut, helping his new team to a 2-0 success at Barrow – their first victory in eight matches.

And with Town struggling near the bottom end of League Two, Weaver insists that strengthening his squad further over the coming weeks is now a necessity.

Bryn Morris became Harrogate Town's first signing of the January transfer window when he joined the club from Newport County last week. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"There are several moves in the offing,” the Harrogate chief told BBC Radio York. "We are looking at bringing a few players in, we need reinforcements.

"We need to be able to look to the substitutes’ bench and believe that people are ready and willing to go on and make a difference, a physical difference, and not just looking pretty.

"We have to face the truth and the reality, performances like the one in the Salford game [on New Year’s Day] will send us down to the National League – and we don’t want that.

"It’s going to be one hell of a scrap and we have got to find a way of making sure that this football club remains in the Football League. We’ve got to keep the club up.”

In addition to adding Morris to their ranks, Town’s squad is also set to be boosted in the not-too-distant future by the return from injury of long-term casualties Ellis Taylor (calf) and Liam Gibson (hamstring).

Matty Foulds (groin) is also expected to be available for selection again soon, though George Thomson (achilles) and Josh Falkingham (shin) remain some way away from fitness.