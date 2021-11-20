Harrogate Town 'weren't good enough' during latest defeat to Salford City

Harrogate Town players hold an inquest out on the field as Salford City celebrate taking a 2-0 lead at the EnviroVent Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Suphurites looked neither convincing at the back nor fluent as an attacking force as their winless run against the Ammies was extended into an eighth match.

Goals in each half from Matty Lund and Jason Lowe condemned Town to a third defeat in four League Two outings, and their manager admitted that he could have no complaints about the result.

"I'm disappointed. I don't think that we did enough to win the game," Weaver reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.

"We had our moments in the second half where we showed that we are capable. Certain individuals - Alex Pattison and Jack Diamond - showed that, but collectively we weren't good enough in an attacking sense.

"We didn't look after the ball. We practice passing every day but it didn't stick when we went forward. There was too much reliance on Luke Armstrong to dig us out physically.

"Nor did we defend properly when we had to. The defending for the goals was poor. There wasn't enough intensity.

"Their first goal felt like it was coming just before half-time because we weren't decisive enough and we dithered a lot.

"It was just a disappointing day all-round, particularly when such a big crowd has turned out."