Tom Bradbury is Harrogate Town's fifth new signing of the off-season. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

Tom Bradbury insists that Harrogate Town was the “only place” he wanted to go after learning of Simon Weaver’s interest in him.

The imposing 27-year-old centre-half turned down a new deal with League Two rivals Cheltenham to join the Sulphurites on a two-year contract, becoming the club’s fifth new signing of the summer in the process.

“I had three really good years at Cheltenham, so it was a tough decision to leave, but after meeting with the manager there was only one place I wanted to go,” Bradbury said.

“The club is moving forward and I’m excited to be on board. I’m 27 now and coming into my prime, so I want to show the fans what I’m all about.”

Tom Bradbury has signed a two-year deal at Wetherby Road after turning down a new contract with Cheltenham.

On what exactly he has to offer as a player, he added: “I’m fully committed, I’ll leave everything on that pitch.

"I am really aggressive in the air and just try to do everything to keep the ball out of the net really.”

In landing the former Halifax defender, Town have added a left-footer who will bring a bit more balance to their back line as well as that extra physicality.

What’s more, Bradbury is another man who boasts a decent amount of Football League experience having played 84 games for Cheltenham in the third and fourth tiers, with 39 of those appearances coming in League Two last season.

He follows the experienced trio of Lewis Cass, a fellow defender, and forwards Mason Bennett and Shawn McCoulsky into Wetherby Road, after Jack Evans became Harrogate’s first signing of the off season.

“He’s a big, powerful centre-half, who’s very dominant in the air and is a threat from set-pieces,” said Lloyd Kerry, Town’s head of player recruitment.

“He’s a left-footer who gives us balance so hopefully him and Anthony O’Connor can form a good partnership at the back.

“He ticks a lot of boxes and the fact he was so keen to come here I think shows we’re going in the right direction.”

Bradbury was on the books of Oxford United, Reading and MK Dons as a youngster, but had to drop into non-league football before being offered a first professional contract, with Scottish outfit Dundee in 2018.

Permanent moves to Yeovil and Halifax followed and the six-foot-three defender established himself as a key player for the Shaymen, playing 35 times in the National League in 2020/21 and 33 more games the following season before Cheltenham swooped to secure his services.

Having been transfer-listed at the start of 2024/25, Bradbury became one of the first names on the team-sheet under Michael Flynn and delivered a series of consistent performances.

His form saw him handed the captain’s armband for a number of matches during the second half of the season, and the fact that he was also used at left-back on occasion is another string to his bow.

His one goal last season was a decisive one and saw him power home a last-gasp header to condemn Harrogate to a painful 1-0 away loss to the Robins in early September.