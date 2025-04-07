Harrogate Town wait to discover full extent of injury sustained by Toby Sims at AFC Wimbledon

By Rhys Howell
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:53 BST
Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims in action against AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town right-back Toby Sims in action against AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town are waiting to find out the full extent of the injury which forced defender Toby Sims off the field during the first half of Saturday’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old right-back had to be replaced by Bryant Bilongo after just 31 minutes of the Sulphurites’ 1-0 League Two loss at Plough Lane.

Sims left the pitch clutching the top of his leg, but a scan is required to determine exactly what damage has been done and whether he has become the club’s latest victim of a hamstring issue.

Bilongo himself is only recently recovered from a minor strain, while severe tears to that particular muscle suffered by midfield duo Tom Hill and Levi Sutton have ended their seasons prematurely.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area at Plough Lane.Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area at Plough Lane.
Sims has been more-or-less ever-present for Town this term, featuring in 38 of their 41 league games to date and making 44 appearances in all competitions.

Thus, with Harrogate still fighting to retain their Football League status, manager Simon Weaver is keeping his fingers cross that he has not lost an “integral” member of his squad for the remaining five matches of the campaign.

“Time will tell,” the Sulphurites boss said speaking shortly after the full-time whistle. “It’s too soon to diagnose at the minute, but he felt his glute.

"Maybe it is neural, maybe it is not, but he will be in for treatment.

"He feels very sore and he’s hoping that it is not linked to his hamstring because that would be another hamstring pull if it was.

"So soon after the game it is hard to diagnose the problem. He had plenty of ice on his lower back and I do hope that he is alright because he has been integral.”

Midfielder Dean Cornelius did not make Town’s match day squad at Wimbledon due to a knee problem, but Weaver has confirmed that his absence was a precautionary measure.

"Dean was going to be on the bench, but, after training on Friday, he felt that it wasn’t quite right in behind his knee,” the Harrogate chief explained.

"So, there was no point risking him and Falks [Josh Falkingham] came in and it was good to see him back.”

Defeat to the Dons keeps Town 20th in the League Two standings, where they remain nine points clear of the relegation zone.

