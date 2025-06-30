Harrogate Town 'very pleased' to get summer business done early - but still want another centre-half

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is closing in on the capture of another defensive reinforcement. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was "very pleased" to get the vast majority of his summer transfer business done "early", but is still in the market for at least one new signing.

The League Two Sulphurites wasted little time adding six players to their squad ahead of 2025/26, meaning that their bedding-in process could begin right from the word go in pre-season.

Defenders Tom Bradbury and Lewis Cass, midfielder Jack Evans, winger Reece Smith and strikers Mason Bennett and Shawn McCoulsky were all able to take in their new surroundings when Town reported back for training on Saturday morning.

And, although he has already drafted in one centre-half in the shape of Bradbury, Weaver wants to create more competition for places in that area of the pitch by swooping for another.

And the Harrogate boss has confirmed that the completion of that deal is imminent.

"We are looking at bringing in one more centre-back," he told BBC Radio York.

"We are in talks at the minute and are very close to bringing him in to add competition.”

The six signings that Town have already made meant that Weaver was able to head into that first pre-season session with a sense of satisfaction.

"We have made our signings early and pre-season is about getting people fit, united and together, and getting them bedded in,” he added.

"I am very pleased. The first couple of weeks, I am used to sparring with agents, trying to get deals over the line. Some will go quiet on you and there can be a little bit of frustration because you'd prefer them to just say 'listen, we are waiting for a bigger offer' or whatever.

"I've just got accustomed to that, to waiting and finding out in due course. But, I was delighted that the new people who have come in are all here, not reluctantly, but because they like the progress we've made as a club, they like the feel of it here, the direction that we want to go in and the style of play.

"We've tried to really outline our ambitions to the players, and how we are going to do it, and they've lapped it up and decided to sign - and it is great when people are decisive and happy to be here."

Town kick-off their pre-season campaign when they travel to Northern Premier League outfit Guiseley on Tuesday, July 8 (7.30pm).