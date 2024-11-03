Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says that he and his players are looking forward to the challenge of taking on League One Wrexham this weekend. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver will be hoping that his Harrogate Town players can once again rise to the occasion in front of live television cameras when they take on Wrexham this weekend.

The Sulphurites, who have served up arguably their two best performances of the season during games against Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers that were broadcast live by Sky Sports, host the League One high-flyers in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm).

League Two Town head into the game as serious underdogs, with their opponents, who are owned by big-spending Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, currently sitting third in the division above and on course for a second promotion in the space of a year.

Thus, Weaver and his men will need to harness the same kind of energy and intensity that they displayed during those recent victories over their more illustrious Yorkshire rivals – fixtures that they were far from favourites to win.

"It’s another big game,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of big games, so the experience helps us. We’ve had some good wins at home against Bradford and Doncaster, but beating Wrexham would be another step up in class.

“The fact that it’s on television, that won’t put any trepidation into the players because we know that we have performed well in front of the cameras already this season, so they’re good experiences to delve into.

"Wrexham are a handful, we know their strengths and have been through them, but all out focus will be on being the best form of ourselves.

“We want to produce a proper, passionate display. The lads are champing at the bit, they’ve been raring to go all week, to be honest.”

Town’s form, however, isn’t great, with just the one success recorded in all competitions during the seven matches they have played since turning over the Bantams at Wetherby Road on September 28.

Thrashed 5-1 by MK Dons in their very next outing, Weaver has adopted a more cautious approach ever since, with Town’s last six matches yielding just two goals.

Undoubtedly harder to play against and more solid at the back, the Sulphurites have also been a tough watch and struggled at times to make any real impression as an attacking force, particularly during their 1-0 loss to Notts County last time out.

“I thought that we were very competitive against Port Vale, then we went to Notts County a few days later and I don’t think we performed with the same intensity or the same aggression and that caution became too passive,” added the Harrogate boss.

“We were too submissive at times and we are more ambitious than that - and I have got to demand more than that. But, we’ve seen a reaction to that in training after the video review, which was good, and we have learnt.

“I feel that we weren’t good enough on the day at Notts County, but Sunday is another proposition again, Wrexham at home, and it’s an occasion that we are all looking forward to."

Town will be aiming to deliver a repeat of their previous FA Cup first round meeting with Wrexham when the sides go head-to-head in front of the ITV X cameras.

The Sulphurites entertained the League One high-flyers at the same stage of the competition back in the 2021/22 season. Weaver’s men were enjoying their second year in League Two, while the Red Dragons were still stuck in the National League.

The Welsh side were however on an upward trajectory by that point, having been taken over by Reynolds and McElhenney 12 months earlier.

Wrexham arrived in North Yorkshire eyeing what, on paper, would have been an upset and did indeed go on to take a 38th-minute lead through Jordan Ponticelli.

But, Town rallied in the second half and went on to win the game 2-1 through strikes from substitutes Simon Power and Danilo Orsi.

Harrogate’s 2021/22 meeting with Wrexham is not the only time the clubs have faced-off in the FA Cup.

The sides also clashed during the 2018/19 season in what was an all-National League affair. Following a 0-0 draw in North Yorkshire, the Red Dragons triumphed 2-0 at the Racecourse Ground in the fourth qualifying round replay.

Back in December 2017, when the Sulphurites were still playing their football in National League North, they travelled to North Wales for an FA Trophy tie, causing something of an upset as they beat their higher-division hosts 2-0.

Mark Beck was Town’s match-winner that day, netting a goal in each half.

As far as games between the teams at Wetherby Road are concerned, Wrexham’s most recent visit took place in League Two last term and ended in a 2-2 draw.

Dean Cornelius and Anthony O’Connor were the men on target in that League Two fixture, as Simon Weaver’s men fought back from two down.

Last season, Harrogate thrashed non-league Marine 5-1 to reach the FA Cup’s second round, where they were taken apart by League One Bolton Wanderers.

The Sulphurites have only ever progressed as far as the third round once, in 2021/22 when, after knocking out Wrexham and then upsetting League One Portsmouth away from home, they were beaten 4-0 by Championship outfit Luton.

Up for grabs, in addition to a place in the second round, will be £45,000 in prize money, with the losers set to bank £15,000.