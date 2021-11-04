Versatile defender Nathan Sheron is one of the Harrogate Town players who could be handed a start against Wrexham in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites boss has been left disappointed by some of his team’s recent displays having witnessed the club drop from second in League Two to seventh place following three defeats in four matches.

Speaking after last weekend’s disappointing 1-0 home reverse to Bristol Rovers, Weaver said that it might be the time to freshen things up, an idea that he has confirmed he is still toying with.

”We’re pretty steady with the selection, there’s not going to be four in, four out, but Saturday will be a chance for one or two to come in and stake a claim,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“But, they’ve got to train well between now and then to earn that opportunity, that is how it works. That is the challenge for lads who haven’t been starting a lot of games this season.

“Nathan [Sheron] is one who has a chance on Saturday. He’s a good player, such a great guy but he hasn’t really had an opportunity yet. He’s done well when he’s come in, but he understands that we won’t change much when we’re on a winning run, when performances are good.

“But when we’ve suffered a few defeats and we’ve not been playing well, sooner or later you have to give these lads a chance to show what they can do.”

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle remains on the long-term casualty list as he recovers from surgery on a groin injury and eight-goal striker Luke Armstrong is also a doubt for Saturday's encounter with National League Wrexham having hurt his shoulder during the closing stages of Town’s loss to Bristol Rovers.

“We’ll be testing Luke on Friday and seeing how his shoulder is,” Weaver added.