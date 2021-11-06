Harrogate Town entertain Wrexham in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Getty Images

The Sulphurites host the Welsh outfit at Wetherby Road in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon as they aim to end a run of four games without a victory.

Wrexham currently sit mid-table in the National League, but Weaver is expecting a seriously tough examination from a side who last played in the EFL 13 years ago.

"They are mid-table in the division below currently but they've got a good squad with a lot of experience at a higher level," the Town boss said.

"They've signed players for money this season who have been top performers in League One and League Two.

"And, they've got a real good-news story going on at the moment with the Hollywood stars [Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney] who've begun an exciting new chapter. It's created a buzz, there's a lot of excitement about the place and, of course, they always bring a big crowd and great support.

"So, if you take all this into account, Saturday is going to feel very much like just another League Two fixture against a team full of quality who will be backed by a lot of fans.

"And personally, I think it is only a matter of time before they are back playing in the Football League. "

Under the control of ambitious co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney, Wrexham - who are the world's third oldest professional club - have done some eye-catching business of late.

And while star striker Paul Mullin, who netted 34 goals to fire Cambridge United into League One last term is suspended on Saturday, the Red Dragons still boast real pedigree all over the pitch.

Midfielder James Jones was persuaded to leave Lincoln City and drop down from the third tier this summer, while defenders Ben Tozer, Shaun Brisley, Aaron Hayden, Tyler French and Bryce Hosannah, plus forward Liam McAlinden have also swapped EFL football for the National League.

"They've got some experienced players from the Football League," added Weaver.

"They haven't got Mullin up front, who they signed from Cambridge, but they have got other quality and we're mindful of that.

"We know that Wrexham can hurt us, but we're at home with our crowd behind us and we want to pass the football and try and play on the front foot.

"We have the players to create chances and score goals. What is important is that we keep the back door shut."

As for Wrexham's celebrity owners, it remains to be seen whether either of them will be in attendance at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Reynolds and McElhenney have recently taken in National League fixtures at Maidenhead United and at the Reds' Racecourse Ground home, but the former has subsequently headed back across the Atlantic to attend a film premiere in Los Angeles.