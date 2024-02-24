Harrogate Town got the better of Colchester United last time out at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites return to the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday following a mixed week on the road, looking to pick up where they left off against Colchester United.

Jack Muldoon’s stoppage-time winner secured a fourth victory in five home fixtures, helping Town climb into League Two’s final play-off spot - a position which they reclaimed following Saturday’s creditable goalless draw at title-chasing Crewe Alexandra.

And they will be looking to consolidate their position in the top seven when they take on a Walsall side who currently find themselves 16th in the table.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

They have managed four wins and four draws in 16 away league fixtures so far this term, and are unbeaten in three of their last four on the road.