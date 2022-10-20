Harrogate Town v Tranmere Rovers: Simon Weaver more than happy to deal with selection headache

Miles Welch-Hayes, centre, is congratulated by Matty Daly, left, and Kyle Ferguson after scoring Harrogate Town's 96th-minute winner against Morecambe on Tuesday evening. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites boss made 11 changes to the side that beat Hartlepool United last weekend for Tuesday evening’s EFL Trophy fixture at home to Morecambe and was rewarded with an encouraging performance.

A debut goal from 17-year-old academy graduate Finn O’Boyle and Miles Welch-Hayes’ stoppage-time header earned Town a 2-1 comeback win over their League One visitors, securing back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

The two goal-scorers were among a host of players who have found themselves on the fringes of Harrogate’s squad to really impress on the night, leaving Weaver with food for thought.

"It's a selection headache going into Saturday," he said.

"It's a good problem to have, knowing that some of the team from Tuesday night won't be playing and it's maybe harsh on them, but it was very important for me in terms of keeping everyone on their toes who played last Saturday and did so well.

"The supporters who came witnessed a really good footballing performance and it shows that there is a strength in depth there. Whether it's the two centre-halves, Mark Oxley in net, there were options throughout.

"What we didn't get from the Everton game, we got on Tuesday night in terms of quality and a real belief, and the appetite, which was there for everybody to see.

"It was a difficult first five minutes, but once we suffered that disappointment, we reacted in style and were really positive about everything. The players grew in confidence and passed the ball really well and everybody contributed. It's good news for the squad."

One player who may not be in contention to take on Tranmere is long-serving midfielder George Thomson.

Having played the full 90 minutes against Morecambe following his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained back in August, the 30-year-old pulled up with an issue in a similar area of his leg in the very last seconds of Tuesday’s match.