Harrogate Town v Tranmere Rovers: Simon Weaver braced for 'biggest test yet'

Simon Weaver gets his point across during Harrogate Town's 1-0 loss at Colchester United on Saturday. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites host in-form Tranmere Rovers, a side who have won four of their last five in League Two and only conceded four goals all season.

Town head into the game second in the division and a point better off than their visitors after 12 games, but knowing that defeat at Wetherby Road would see the Merseysiders leapfrog them in the table.

"I think Tranmere are in the top category in this league," Weaver said.

Peter Clarke, pictured in action during Tranmere's 1-0 League Two win at Harrogate last season, has scored three times from centre-half this term.

"I think they will probably expect themselves to be in the automatic promotion spots come the end of the season and I think they probably will be with their manager and the core of their team - Peter Clarke at centre-back, who has been outstanding for them and [Jay] Spearing in midfield - it's quite a core they've got there.

"They can be gritty, they've only conceded four all season, which is fantastic and this is our biggest test yet."

Breaking down a Rovers back-line that has been so miserly this term and breached just once during their recent five-match unbeaten league run is obviously going to take some doing.

But, despite them drawing a blank during Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Colchester, Town remain League Two's prolific side having found the back of the net on 23 occasions.

Thus, Weaver says that he and his players are looking forward to the challenge of pitting themselves against opponents who give almost nothing away.

"We're excited by the challenge," he added.

"We're top goal-scorers in this league, we try and entertain the fans and whilst we came up short on Saturday, we've scored 28 goals in all competitions so far and we're only in October.

"If we can pass this test against such talented opposition then it should really set the town on fire."