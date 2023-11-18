Harrogate Town v Swindon Town: Sulphurites have to get the balance right for Robins test

Simon Weaver has stressed that getting the balance right will be important to Harrogate Town’s chances of ending their poor run of home form when they entertain Swindon on Saturday.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has not overseen a victory on home turf in almost two months. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites are without a win at the EnviroVent Stadium since September 23 and have lost five games on the spin in their own back yard since that 3-2 success over Salford City.

They have however been excellent on the road, triumphing in each of their four previous away outings in League Two, and naturally Weaver is looking for his players to start replicating some of the things which they have been doing so well on their travels.

Away from home, Town have been ruthless if not prolific in front of goal, but excellent defensively, though on their own patch they have struggled at both ends of the field.

Jack Muldoon was among the goal-scorers as Harrogate Town ran out 3-0 winners the last time Swindon visited Wetherby Road.

And, while he admits that he wants to see more from them as an attacking force at Wetherby Road, the Harrogate chief insists that his team cannot afford to go too gung-ho, even against a Robins side who arrive in North Yorkshire on a five-match losing streak of their own, having conceded 18 goals in the process,

"I think we've played well on numerous occasions at home, but not quite had that finishing touch,” Weaver said.

"I don't think we have to overcomplicate it, but we do want more shots off earlier. We do want more crosses and entries into the box and to be attacking with greater intensity. It's okay looking at a nice team, but you want to win games.

"I think that away from home, we've shown a bit of a ruthless edge. I wouldn't say we've created loads of opportunities to score, but we scored at key times and defended the box well.

"On Saturday, we've got to make sure we don't scupper all our plans by conceding. We've got to keep it tight. So it's not ‘right, go all guns blazing’ and not think about the other side, especially against someone like Swindon, who are very good in attack.”

On exactly what the Robins will offer, Weaver added: “They've got a lot of players with good pedigree, and their tactics make them a dangerous opponent.

"They've conceded a few goals of late, but it's their kind of style that they are quite courageous, you know, in terms of the way they set up.

"They'll commit wing-backs far forward. Often you're looking at from an elevated position, it looks like five defending and five attacking all the time.

"So it's a different kind of game on Saturday, so therefore on that counter-attack against, they're particularly dangerous and we are going to have to make sure that we're able to defend situations that will arise one-versus-one defensively.

"But then we've got to be good enough on the ball to puncture them, because on transition the other way, we could possibly hurt them.”

Midfielder Levi Sutton (dead leg) and seven-goal forward Sam Folarin (hamstring) are both doubts for Saturday’s game, while it remains to be seen whether striker Josh March is fit enough to be involved following his own hamstring issues.