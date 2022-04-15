Harrogate Town v Swindon Town: More injury woe for the Sulphurites

Jack Muldoon picked up an injury during Harrogate Town's 2-1 home defeat to Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites could well be down to the bare bones after Lloyd Kerry became the latest in a long line of players to pick up a knock, presenting manager Simon Weaver with an even greater selection headache.

With Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards already ruled out for the rest of the season, goalkeeper Mark Oxley's name was inked in to the long-term casualty column after he fractured his fibula at Salford City last weekend.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh also had to be substituted during Town's 2-0 defeat to the Ammies, and although his own leg issue is not as serious as initially feared, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play any part against Swindon.

Lloyd Kerry picked up an injury during Town's final training session of the week.

Forward Jack Muldoon and winger Simon Power missed out at Salford and remain doubts for the upcoming Bank Holiday double-header, along with veteran midfielder Kerry.

"We've just come away from training and Lloyd Kerry has tweaked something in his hip," Weaver revealed.

"If he is missing it is a definite blow because he was man of the match [at Salford].

"Jack Muldoon will have to pass a late fitness test with his calf. We'll just have to see, but obviously he's a big player for us so it would be a real boost if he makes it.

"He's been moving better this week than he was, so that's positive at least.

"We haven't got many bodies available have we. The amount of injuries we've got to contend with is really testing us at the moment."

Town's injury problems have seen 17-year-old academy striker Emmanuel Ilesanmi named on the substitutes' bench for their last two League Two fixtures, with Finn O'Boyle also called up from the under-18s by Weaver at Salford.

And this weekend, young goalkeeper Harvey Giles will provide cover for Cracknell.

"It's great to be able to get these young lads involved, it's good for them to get that first-team exposure and encouraging to see boys coming through from the academy," Weaver added.

"We've got Harvey on the bench tomorrow, so it will be a great experience for him, obviously earlier than we expected.

"It is certainly a big ask for any of these lads to come in and try and nail it straight away, we don't want to put too much pressure on any of them.

"There are some very talented footballers, however they are extremely young, really raw, so it's important that we create a positive environment for them to learn in and that all of the staff and players get behind them and help them."

Town's ever-growing injury problems could also pave the way for a recall for experienced defender Leon Legge, who has not played since February and hasn't made the bench in any of the previous four matches.

"Leon certainly comes into contention," Weaver continued.

"We're short in a lot of areas at the moment, although centre-half isn't one of them, but the stage is there in training for people who have been out of the team to show that I should be picking them."