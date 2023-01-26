Harrogate Town v Sutton United: Sulphurites have to pick their moments

Harrogate Town's previous meeting with Sutton United at Wetherby Road ended in a 2-0 defeat on the final day of the 2021/22 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have lost all of their previous four meetings with the U’s, who are the visitors to Wetherby Road this Saturday afternoon for a 3pm kick-off.

Town were beaten 2-1 away from home by Matt Gray’s team earlier this season and lost last term’s corresponding fixture at the EnviroVent Stadium 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat on the final day of 2021/22 followed on from back-to-back 1-0 reverses down in South London, the second of which came in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"It’s certainly about time that we got a result against Sutton, we’ve just missed out by the odd goal in a number of our recent games with them,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“They’re a strong, physical side – and that’s not been disparaging about their style of play because a lot of people do devalue it – but they are organised and they are effective.

"They’ve had bigger bodies in their team than we have ever had, but they’re not one-dimensional, I’ve seen them score some great goals as a Football League outfit.

"They look to win the fight first, so we have to match them in that regard. We can’t buckle under the pressure they look to put you under, however Saturday is about being ourselves.

"It will be attritional at times, like most League Two games, but we need to pick our moments, pick the right times to play. We have to bring a high tempo, be brave on the ball and play to excite, that’s how we can hurt them.”

Centre-half Kyle Ferguson (knee) and midfielder Stephen Dooley (groin and foot) remain sidelined and will not play any part against Sutton this weekend, however Weaver has an otherwise full-strength squad to select from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone should be available bar those two,” he added.

"We’ve got a lot more bodies available now and it just feels better having those numbers to pick from, having depth in the squad.

"Sam Folarin felt a bit of a twinge in the Stevenage game but is fine now and has looked sharp in training this week and Matty Daly came back last week and is ready now.