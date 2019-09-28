Harrogate Town v Sutton United: George Thomson hoping to play his part once again

Having not started any of Harrogate Town's opening 12 league fixtures of 2019/20, George Thomson wanted to make an impression when he finally got his chance at FC Halifax Town.

And the 27-year-old winger did not disappoint in midweek, setting up the only goal of the game to help Simon Weaver's team to a fine derby victory over their high-flying hosts.

Having got a first 90 minutes of the campaign under his belt, Thomson is now looking forward to Saturday's home showdown with Sutton United and backing himself to contribute once again.

"I loved it," he said of being back involved after making just two brief cameos from the substitutes' bench in the dozen games that preceded Town's midweek win.

"I was buzzing to be back involved and now I'm just looking forward to Saturday, as are all the lads. Training was really upbeat after the Halifax game.

"I'd hope that I've done enough to get another chance against Sutton, I feel like I put in a good performance at Halifax and the aim is obviously to try and play that well again at the weekend, if selected.

"I'd definitely back myself to contribute again. That's the type of player I am, whether it's assisting or scoring goals. If I'm not doing that then I'm not doing my job.

"On a personal note, hopefully that performance at Halifax kick starts things for me, but more importantly, hopefully it is the start of something for the team. We need to get a run going and get some momentum behind us, starting against Sutton."

Thomson admits that his spell on the sidelines has been frustrating, though insists he never lost hope that he would get a chance to prove his worth once again.

"It's never nice not being able to do what you love, but that would be the same for any player. You just want to play and be involved," he added.

"I've played a lot of games since I came to Harrogate, so it's been new territory for me. All you can do is keep your head down and work hard.

"I've been frustrated but you can't walk around sulking or giving off a bad vibe in the changing room, it's important to remain positive around the lads and be supportive of the team.

"It was just a matter of waiting for an opportunity to arise. I spoke to the gaffer and I knew it would come.

"I've kept myself as fit as possible so that when I did get my chance I was in the best possible shape to be able to take it. It's down to me now."

And Thomson's determination to stay in peak condition was to prove crucial at The Shay in midweek, his assist for Mark Beck coming in the 87th minute following a nice bit of combination play with full-back Ryan Fallowfield.

"I felt quite good physically considering I've not played this season," he said.

"Even though it was the 87th-minute I was okay. I've played with Ryan a lot down that right side over the last two years and we have an understanding. We just seem to know where the other one will be. He played that pass and I was already on the move.

"I just thought that if I could get the ball back across goal then there would be a chance for one of the strikers and fortunately Becky [Mark Beck] made that run to the front post.

"There was such a sense of relief after the goal and the celebrations really took it out of me. For the minutes after that I was treading water a bit, but adrenaline helps and we got through to the final whistle."

Saturday's clash with Sutton, who sit 19th in the National League, kicks-off at 3pm at the CNG Stadium.