Harrogate Town v Stockport County: We are working hard to put things right - Josh Falkingham

Josh Falkingham says Harrogate Town's players are determined to get their season back on track when they entertain Stockport County at the CNG Stadium.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's National League clash, skipper Falkingham acknowledged that the club's start to the season has left plenty to be desired, but insists that his team-mates are working hard to bring an end to their run of three successive defeats.

"Obviously it's not been a good start. If we are being brutally honest, the results, the start, it's not been good enough," he said.

"You don't get too carried away, however. Are there any positives to take from the last three matches? Were we in these games? Could we have won them? I think so.

"In all three of them we could have come away with different results. We could have won all three and be having a totally different conversation right now. So there are positives to take.

"There are areas to improve, of course. We need to make it count when we're on top in games and kill teams off. We need to make sure that on Saturday, we're not going into the last 20 minutes chasing the game again.

"As you can imagine, we've been working hard this week to make sure that the results pick up. This group of lads always gives 100 per cent and training has been intense because it's important that we get something against Stockport."

Despite the fact that the season is just five games old, Falkingham acknowledges that Town go into Saturday's contest already under some pressure to beat the Hatters and avoid a repeat of last season's 4-2 FA Trophy defeat at Wetherby Road.

"There's always pressure going into a game, even if you've won three in a row, but this is a different kind of pressure, and, if I'm honest, it's not the nicest," he added.

"But you have to be mentally strong. You can't let the situation get to you because if you go 1-0 down then you can sink.

"There is pressure but you have to handle it and I believe that we have more than enough character in our squad to handle it.

"Obviously Stockport beat us here last season, however all that result does is emphasise how tough this game will be. The good thing is that we know what to expect from them and we are ready."

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.