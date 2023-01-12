Harrogate Town hope that experienced defender Joe Mattock will be fit enough to take on Stevenage this weekend. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The experienced centre-half missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Colchester United having had to have an injection in a recurring heel issue.

And the 32-year-old’s absence from the heart of the Sulphurites’ back-line was really felt, with Town struggling to cope with their visitors’ physical, route one approach as they delivered a defensive performance which manager Simon Weaver described as "soft”.

Thus, Mattock’s return would provide the Sulphurites with a real boost as they bid to record what would be a first victory in four attempts.

Anthony O'Connor signed for Harrogate Town from League One Morecambe on Wednesday.

"We hope that Joe will be okay, but we will have a close look at him,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He will train on Friday and we will see how he does and then make a decision.

"He has had to have an injection in an area close to his heel. It’s a problem that he feels every so often and we hope that it will settle down.

"There’s a routine where he’ll have an injection every three months and then he’s fine once it settles down.”

Town do have an extra option available to them at centre-half with new recruit Anthony O’Connor in contention to make his debut following his midweek arrival from League One Morecambe, though fellow defenders Will Smith and Kyle Ferguson remain sidelined through injury.

And Weaver will have to shuffle his pack to cover the left-back position with both Lewis Richards and Jaheim Headley – who started against Colchester – now having returned to their parent clubs.

The versatile Toby Sims, who arrived earlier in the January transfer window, is still waiting to be granted international clearance to play in England following his spell with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in America’s second tier.

Further up the pitch, the picture is a healthier one for the Sulphurites. The return to fitness of Dior Angus and Danny Grant last week means that they have plenty of options in the forward areas, however midfielders Stephen Dooley and Matty Daly are still some way away from being available for selection.

