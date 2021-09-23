Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison in action against Newport County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The former Wycombe Wanderers man, on-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond and left-back Lewis Page all missed Tuesday's trip to Crawley, a game which the Sulphurites drew 2-2.

Diamond will be available for selection again having served a one-match ban following his sending off at Port Vale last Saturday, though it was not expected that either Pattison or Page would be fit enough.

And although the latter's hamstring issue does indeed rule him out, head-injury victim Pattison may feature.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"Lewis Page won't be available, but Alex is a possibility," Town boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He'll be getting checked out by the doctor this week and we'll see. He's been feeling absolutely fine since after the Port Vale game, but there are all sorts of protocols when it comes to a head injury.

"He's keen to be involved and we'd love to have him back, however he'll only be considered if he feels alright and if the physio and the doctor agree that it is okay.

"In a situation like this, you can't take any chances. The safety and well-being of the player is what matters."