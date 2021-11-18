Harrogate Town v Salford City: Sulphurites have fresh injury concern

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites will be without central-defensive duo Rory McArdle and Will Smith until late December, both men having undergone surgery in recent weeks.

And striker Aaron Martin is also now being assessed having reported a knee issue this week.

"Aaron has some swelling around his knee, so we're having a closer look at that to make sure there is no serious damage," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Once we've assessed the extent of the injury we'll get a plan in place. We're hoping that Aaron will be okay for Salford, but we will have to see.

"We are short in terms of numbers at the moment, there is no getting away from that. Rory and Will are going to be missing for a while, so we could do with having everyone else available for Saturday."

Although there is a question mark hanging over Martin's availability for this weekend's clash with the Ammies, Weaver had better news to share regarding long-serving midfielder Lloyd Kerry.

"Lloyd was on the bench at Walsall at the weekend, but he wasn't really fit," the Town boss added.

"His ankle wasn't quite right and it's still been troubling him this week. But, he is joining in with training again on Thursday and Friday and we think he'll be okay for Saturday."

Town head into Saturday's fixture fifth in the League Two standings and fresh from a 3-1 success over Walsall last time out, while Salford are struggling by comparison.

Gary Bowyer's side have won just four of their first 16 league matches of the campaign and currently occupy 17th place. They were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe in their previous outing.