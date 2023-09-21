Harrogate Town v Salford City: Sulphurites are 'building' momentum, insists Josh Falkingham

Josh Falkingham and his Harrogate Town team-mates entertain Salford City on Saturday afternoon aiming to record what would be just their third League Two victory in nine outings this term. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The struggling Sulphurites entertain Salford City this Saturday aiming to record what would be a first League Two win in four attempts and climb away from the wrong end of the table.

Town have managed just two victories in eight league outings this term, but would have a significantly greater number of points on the board were it not for goals conceded late in stoppage-time during their recent trips to Gillingham and Bradford.

And Falkingham believes that the improved level of performance that he and his team-mates have produced of late shows that “something is building” at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate Town suffered a 1-0 defeat last time Salford City visited Wetherby Road and have lost each of their last four home meetings with the Ammies without even managing to score.

Harrogate Town suffered a 1-0 defeat last time Salford City visited Wetherby Road and have lost each of their last four home meetings with the Ammies without even managing to score.

"Like the supporters, we, as a group of players, aren’t thrilled with our start to the season, it’s in our nature to always strive for more,” the 33-year-old midfielder told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"But, I think that the last few performances have been a lot more positive, albeit we haven’t had the wins that we wanted. The results have been frustrating, but generally the feeling in and amongst the playing group is pretty positive.

"I think we’re upbeat at the moment because it feels like something is building. We’ve set up in a different shape with a certain game-plan and I think that we are improving.

"We know that League Two is a grind. It’s a long and brutal season and it’s important that you have the right foundations if you are going to pick up results like we were doing towards the back end of last season.

"Our performance levels are picking up, it’s about continuing to build on what we’ve been doing and turning those displays into results. If we keep grinding, keep doing things right, then results will follow.”

Town head into Saturday’s fixture 20th in the table, while Salford sit just one place better off on the same number of points (7).

Weaver’s men are however without a victory in their last 11 meetings with the Ammies, losing eight and drawing three since a 3-0 FA Trophy success at Moor Lane all the way back in December 2016.

On whether that long run without getting a result against this weekend’s opponents plays on players’ minds, Falkingham explained: “To be honest, it’s not something that we really focus on, even though this is something that is always spoken about when this fixture comes around.

"But, for someone like me, the character that I am, it sticks at the back of my mind when we play Salford. I’ve been here for a lot of years now, and to have gone so long without coming out on top against them, it’s something I want to put right.

"So really it’s about using our record against Salford as additional motivation to try and make sure we get a result.”