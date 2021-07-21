Lewis Page signed for Harrogate Town after rejecting a new deal with League Two rivals Exeter City.

The 25-year-old former West Ham United defender joined the club last week following a successful trial period and having opted against signing a contract extension with League Two rivals Exeter City.

Unlike fellow new arrival Nathan Sheron - who was unveiled on the same day - Page did not feature during Sunday's 2-1 friendly win over Newcastle United Under-23s, though Town boss Simon Weaver has now explained the player's absence.

“Lewis would probably have been okay to play against Newcastle, but we were just making sure," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Lewis Page in action for Exeter City against Walsall last season. Picture: Getty Images

"It was just a precaution really because, having not trained for a bit, he trained and took part in two really hard sessions and then he cramped up a bit.

“So, we were just making sure that he was alright, and he is, he was a lot better by Sunday.

“We decided to save him and involve him Wednesday instead because there’s no rush and we’ve got two big tests coming up against Rotherham and Sunderland.”