Harrogate Town v Rotherham United: Sulphurites fans to get first look at Lewis Page
Harrogate Town supporters should get a first look at new left-back Lewis Page when the Sulphurites host Rotherham United on Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old former West Ham United defender joined the club last week following a successful trial period and having opted against signing a contract extension with League Two rivals Exeter City.
Unlike fellow new arrival Nathan Sheron - who was unveiled on the same day - Page did not feature during Sunday's 2-1 friendly win over Newcastle United Under-23s, though Town boss Simon Weaver has now explained the player's absence.
“Lewis would probably have been okay to play against Newcastle, but we were just making sure," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"It was just a precaution really because, having not trained for a bit, he trained and took part in two really hard sessions and then he cramped up a bit.
“So, we were just making sure that he was alright, and he is, he was a lot better by Sunday.
“We decided to save him and involve him Wednesday instead because there’s no rush and we’ve got two big tests coming up against Rotherham and Sunderland.”
Wednesday’s showdown with the League One Millers is Harrogate’s fourth friendly fixture of the close season. The game gets underway at 7.30pm at the EnviroVent Stadium.