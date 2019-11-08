Harrogate Town v Portsmouth - Only handful of tickets remain as Wetherby Road club prepares for massive FA Cup tie

Just 200 tickets are left for the biggest fixture in Harrogate Town AFC's history.

Harrogate Round Table thanks town for its support after difficult year for fundraising at Stray bonfireCrowds of 3,000-plus will pack out the CNG Stadium on Monday night to see Town take on Portsmouth, and the excitement is ramping up as fans dream of what the momentous game could have in store.

Town's Manager Simon Weaver hopes his side can add to the long list of famous FA Cup upsets when they welcome Pompey to the grounds, in the biggest moment the club has seen since beating Brackley Town to earn promotion to the National League.

Managing director Garry Plant said team morale is high, with all eyes firmly on the prize.

He told the Harrogate Advertiser: "It's a very exciting time - lots of people are saying that it's the biggest fixture the club has had, it's a huge fixture, with massive exposure. Everybody is buzzing at the club, and the question is, can we tip Pompey over the edge?

"A big game like this puts another flag in the sand of where we are, and gets you thinking about how we continue to keep growing and getting more fixtures like this."

How to get your hands on remaining tickets

Tickets will remain available to purchase online and in the club office for the Myrings South terrace. The club also has a very limited number of single seats in the Greene King IPA stand which are available to purchase only through the club office.

No tickets will be available to purchase on the evening of the game, and supporters are urged to purchase their tickets immediately to avoid disappointment.