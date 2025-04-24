Harrogate Town v Notts County: Sulphurites aim to extend fine run of home form

Harrogate Town recorded a 3-1 success the last time they entertained Notts County at Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Wetherby Road into an 11th match when they entertain Notts County this weekend.

The Sulphurites play their final home fixture of the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday and are determined to sign off in style following a sequence of results that has seen them pick up 22 points from the last 30 on offer.

That run of six victories and four draws in their own back yard has ultimately kept Town afloat in League Two, but with their safety confirmed following their 3-1 success over Fleetwood on Easter Monday, Simon Weaver and his men can attack their clash with the Magpies with relish.

The pressure will all be on County, who have dropped out of the running for automatic promotion in recent weeks, and are in danger of slipping out of the play-off picture altogether having failed to win in four games.

Beaten 2-1 at home by Cheltenham earlier in the week, Stuart Maynard’s team have accumulated just a solitary point from their previous four outings.

They did pick up a useful draw at high-flying Bradford City just before the Easter weekend, though prior to that they were turned over by both Salford City and Colchester.

As a result, Notts head into this Saturday’s contest sixth in the table and just three points clear of eighth-placed Colchester.

They do boast a decent Football League record against 19th-placed Harrogate having won two of the previous three meetings between the sides, but both of them came at their Meadow Lane base.

Earlier this term, County triumphed 1-0 thanks to Alassana Jatta’s ?th-minute finish, following on from last season’s 3-0? victory in a game that was much closer than the score-line would suggest and saw George Thomson miss a second-half penalty.

However, Harrogate won 3-1 when the Magpies visited North Yorkshire in December.

Thomson and Abraham Odoh handed the hosts a 2-0 advantage, and although Jodi Jones pulled one back after the break, Matty Daly made the game safe just 60 seconds later.

