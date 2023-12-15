Harrogate Town v Notts County: No good news for Sulphurites on injury front

Harrogate Town have no good news to report on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Notts County (3pm).

Harrogate Town forward Sam Folarin has scored seven goals in all competitions this season. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Indeed, a casualty list that was already five names long has now grown after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell suffered a knee injury in training.

Thus, he joins fellow stopper Mark Oxley (calf), defenders Toby Sims (back) and Rod McDonald (knee), winger James Daly (knee) and forward Sam Folarin (hamstring) on the sidelines.

"We won’t have anyone back for Saturday,” manager Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell suffered a knee injury in training earlier this week. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"Sam isn’t too far away. He’s getting closer. Both him and James Daly have stepped things up this week and I would expect both of those lads to come back into contention shortly.

"Obviously Matty Daly came through at Bolton and is okay now, as is Levi Sutton. He’s fine, he is contention.

"But the likes of Rod, Toby and Ox, they’re still some way off.”

The injury suffered by Mitchell, who was drafted in on a short-term deal last month to provide cover for Oxley, leaves rookie Lewis Thomas as the only goalkeeper currently available to Weaver for this weekend’s showdown with Notts.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has a growing injury list to contend with ahead of Saturday's League Two showdown with Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Thus, the club are in the process of trying to finalise a move for an emergency loan signing, with the Town boss “confident” of being able to get something wrapped up in time for Saturday’s fixture.