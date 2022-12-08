Harrogate Town v Northampton Town: Sulphurites hope to welcome two players back from injury

Harrogate Town forward Jack Muldoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

A severely-depleted Sulphurites side romped to an impressive 4-1 success at Rochdale last time out despite being without 10 players through injury, and the suspended Joe Mattock.

But, Town’s vastly-experienced centre-half is available once again having served his one-game ban, while boss Simon Weaver isn’t yet ruling out the return of a couple of key attackers.

"We are hoping that Jack Muldoon is edging towards maybe having a chance, and Alex Pattison as well,” the Harrogate boss revealed.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"When Jack felt his groin last week we couldn’t believe we had lost another player to injury, but the initial thought was that it would only keep him out for seven to 10 days.

"And Alex’s knee problem hasn’t turned out to be as bad as we first thought.”

Muldoon reported a tight groin in training at the back end of last week, joining veteran defender Rory McArdle (calf) on Town’s ever-growing injury list.

The news about McArdle is however less positive, and he will now miss the next month.

Town’s success over Rochdale last weekend wasn’t sufficient to elevate them from 20th place in the League Two standings, but did see them pull five points clear of the relegation zone.

This Saturday’s opponents, Northampton, head to Wetherby Road third in the table and unbeaten in seven league matches.

