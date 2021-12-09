Harrogate Town right-back Ryan Fallowfield. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have suffered blow after blow in recent months as far as player availability is concerned, losing defenders Rory McArdle, Will Smith and Ryan Fallowfield to various of muscle problems, along with striker Aaron Martin.

And their ranks were depleted even further for their midweek defeat to Forest Green due to left-back Lewis Page having to sit out as he served a one-game suspension for accumulating five bookings.

But, the situation is starting to look more promising, with Page back available for Saturday’s visit of high-flying Northampton, while two men who began the week on the casualty list are reported to be closing in on a return to action.

“We’ve got Lewis Page returning, Ryan Fallowfield potentially returning - which strengthens the squad massively - and Rory McArdle’s back training on Thursday,” Town boss Simon Weaver revealed.

“It will be good to get that level of player and expertise back in the squad to drive the competition and also to allow us to rest a few weary bodies.

“We have had a magnificent couple of weeks where we’ve been depleted and sooner or later the adrenaline runs out and you’ve got tired limbs and tired minds and probably that was the reason for some of the decisions defensively [during Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Forest Green].

“Lewis has been instrumental in the recent games, so we will be a stronger unit because of those two returning. Him and Ryan, that’s two big players coming back.”

Right-back Fallowfield was expected to be out until late December with a groin issue, but has recovered ahead of schedule and could feature against Northampton.

“Ryan will train on Thursday, all being well he will then train Friday and try and convince the physio that he is ready for Saturday,” Weaver added.