Harrogate Town v Newport County: Sulphurites will be forced into midfield reshuffle

Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson is facing two months on the sidelines. Picture: Matt Kirkham

With both Stephen Dooley and George Thomson ruled out of this weekend’s League Two fixture at Wetherby Road, Simon Weaver needs to find another partner for Josh Austerfield in the Sulphurites’ engine room.

Summer signing Dooley, who started each of Town’s first four league matches before damaging his groin at Gillingham, missed last weekend’s defeat to Barrow and is still yet to recover.

And there is worse news for Thomson, who took Dooley’s place in the centre of the park up in Cumbria, only to be forced off through injury shortly after half-time.

A scan has subsequently revealed that the hamstring problem which cut short the 30-year-old’s afternoon is of the severe variety and will rule him out until at least late October.

Thus, influential number 10 Alex Pattison may have to drop back into a deeper role or young academy graduate George Horbury could be handed his League Two debut.

Alternatively, throwing fit-again skipper Josh Falkingham straight back in is another option with him finally having recovered from a troublesome foot issue.

“Thommo will be out for some considerable time now with his hamstring, we are looking at two or three months, unfortunately, it’s a real blow to us,” Weaver said.

“Stephen needed an injection yesterday (Wednesday), so Saturday will come too soon for him, which is a blow to us because he’s been as good as any midfielder in the league, for me.

“But, we’ve got lads vying for a spot. We know Alex Pattison can play centre midfield, as he did last season. We’ve got young George Horbury, who has been training fantastically well, and Josh Falkingham is stepping it up.

“It’s been a real positive this week how Josh has trained. It’s been refreshing having him involved in the training, so he’s already pushing for a place in the squad on Saturday.

“So, all is not lost by any means. We’re going to be competitive against Newport, who are very strong.”

Defenders Will Smith and Rory McArdle remain on Town’s injury list, as does winger Max Wright, who found himself in hospital earlier this week after the wound on his ankle where he was recently operated on became infected.