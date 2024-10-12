Harrogate Town v Newport County: Inconsistent Sulphurites handed triple fitness boost

Sam Folarin is expected to return to Harrogate Town's squad for Saturday's League Two clash with Newport County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Inconsistent Harrogate Town have been handed a triple injury boost as they bid to make a return to winning ways when they entertain Newport County.

The Sulphurites should have three players who were unavailable to them for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy defeat to Crewe Alexandra back in their squad for Saturday’s League Two clash at Wetherby Road (3pm).

Left-back Matty Foulds (ankle), attacking midfielder Matty Daly (hamstring) and forward Sam Folarin (illness) are all expected to return, according to Simon Weaver.

"I think Matty [Foulds] will be fine, he is determined to make Saturday,” the Harrogate boss said.

Matty Daly has been missing for the last six weeks with a hamstring issue.

"He was missing the other night because he still had a really swollen ankle, but he’s been on the exercise bike and he’ll be determined to back up last Saturday’s game, where he played very well, with another good game this weekend.

"Sam has trained and is feeling a lot better, which is good news. He just wasn’t right [on Tuesday], he thought he would be alright to be on the bench, but clearly wasn’t feeling good, which was a shame because he needs some minutes.

"He could be a very important part of our team with his pace. We all like Sam and all want to see him get the best out of himself.

“Matty Daly trained on Thursday and looked sharp, so that’s another cog in the wheel for us and bit by bit, we will look stronger as these players return.”

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has a healthier squad to pick fro this weekend.

Town have been unable to string together back-to-back victories – or performances – in League Two this term, coming out on top of just three of their first 10 matches.

Recent successes over Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City were followed by dismal displays against Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons, with Simon Weaver’s men losing both games by a significant margin.

And, although they did manage a decent response to last week’s 5-1 mauling at the hands of MK in the shape of a clean-sheet and a point at Swindon at the weekend, Town head into their showdown with Newport without a win in two matches and in need of a positive result in order to maintain a bit of daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

History is however against Harrogate in terms of recent meetings with the Exiles at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate Town endured a night to forget the last time they entertained Newport County at Wetherby Road, losing that League Two encounter by a 4-1 score-line in February of this year.

While they have triumphed on both of their last two visits to County’s Rodney Parade base, Weaver and his troops have endured a couple of chastening experiences when hosting the Welsh outfit in North Yorkshire.

Last season, the Sulphurites found themselves four goals down by the 70th minute before George Thomson netted a late consolation strike.

In 2022/23, things played out in even more disastrous fashion, with Town conceding four times before half-time on their way to a 4-0 loss.

Newport head into Saturday’s contest 10th in the table, eight places and four points better off than Harrogate having won five and lost five of their opening 10 League Two fixtures.

They have however been much better at home than they have on their travels this term, with Monday evening’s 3-1 defeat at Bradford their fourth in five away matches.

Their only success on the road came at basement boys Morecambe, who they beat 1-0 at the end of August.