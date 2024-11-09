Right-back Toby Sims could be in line for a return to action when Harrogate Town entertain Morecambe this weekend. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town could have one of their four injured players back available when they return to League Two action against Morecambe this Saturday (12.30pm).

Right-back Toby Sims (back) is in with a chance of making Simon Weaver’s match-day squad, though the game against the division’s bottom side comes too early for attacking midfielder Matty Daly (toe).

"Toby is training, so that’s a good addition for us,” Weaver revealed. “But, I thought that Zico did very well last week, so we’ve got two talented right-backs there.

"So, if we can add Toby into the squad for Saturday then we are in a stronger state.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"Matty Daly is not ready yet. His toe is still sore, so we will keep monitoring him and will hopefully be able to include him next week.

"It’s about rest and recovery. There’s been no ball work as he can’t get his boot on at the minute, which is unfortunate, but he can go on the bike and do everything else.”

Long-term casualties George Thomson (achilles) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) remain some way away from a return to action, though Weaver has confirmed that forward Sam Folarin is fine despite appearing to be struggling during the closing stages of last Sunday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Wrexham.

The Sulphurites will head into Saturday’s fixture against struggling Morecambe on a high following that upset of the big spending, League One high-flyers, but know that they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball if they are to maintain the relatively healthy cushion currently between themselves and the relegation zone.

Harrogate Town won 2-0 last time they entertained Morecambe at Wetherby Road.

Weaver's men currently sit 17th in the League Two standings with 15 points to their name, seven clear of the bottom two.

But, after back-to-back league defeats to high-flying Port Vale and Notts County and an underwhelming draw at Carlisle United, they are without a league win in three attempts. Thus, a positive result this weekend is much-needed.

Morecambe, propping up the rest of the division on seven points having won just one of their first 14 league matches, have actually been more competitive this term than their playing record suggests.

They do however arrive at Wetherby Road off the back of three comprehensive League Two losses, having conceded 11 goals in those matches.

They went down 5-2 at home to Chesterfield last time out in the league, but did at least manage a morale-boosting 2-0 FA Cup victory over National League South outfit Worthing on Saturday.

Last season's corresponding fixture saw Town triumph 2-0 thanks to a Luke Armstong penalty and George Thomson's stunning free-kick. The sides then drew 2-2 at Morecambe on New Year's Day.

The Shrimps' previous visit to North Yorkshire saw them beaten 2-1 in an EFL Trophy tie in October 2022, though they did manage a 1-0 success on their first Football League outing in Harrogate, back in 2020/21.