The Sulphurites head into Saturday afternoon’s home showdown with Mansfield 21st in the table and only a single point clear of the bottom two having managed just the one victory in their last 14 league outings.

They have undoubtedly passed the ball more fluently of late, but although they won 1-0 at Bradford in the FA Cup earlier this month, improved performances have not been converted into league points.

Town have taken just two from the last 15 on offer, however Weaver is confident that his side will start to reap their rewards sooner rather than later if they continue to show “bravery in possession” and follow the game-plan.

“We are looking forward to every game at the minute because we feel like we are playing pretty well and are so close,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Although I don’t go on social media so I’m not sure what’s being said there, it’s very evident to me from the way the crowd have been that the general feeling from the fans is appreciation that we are trying to play.

“My job as the manager is to ensure that we’re picking up points, that’s the most important thing, and I know what I want to see from the players.

"We are trying to really reinforce that message that we have to pass the ball to bring the best out of ourselves. We are not the biggest team in the land, so playing the ball on the deck is us playing to our strengths. We don’t want to see the lads just shelling it forwards.

"There hasn’t been a dramatic shift in terms of what we have been doing in training, it’s been more about making sure the lads are full of belief, and showing them that the best way forwards is by passing the ball as much as we possibly can.”

Mansfield travel to Wetherby Road this weekend seventh in the League Two standings having won nine and drawn three of their first 18 League Two games this term.

Nigel Clough’s team saw off Rochdale time out, but were without a victory in four league matches prior to that 1-0 success.