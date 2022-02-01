Mansfield Town's last visit to Harrogate Town ended in a 3-1 defeat in an EFL Trophy tie earlier this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites, currently 14th in the division following their recent slide down the table, entertain a Mansfield side who have won eight on the spin this evening, desperate for a result that will breathe new life their fading play-off hopes.

A 3-0 reverse at struggling Stevenage at the weekend suggests that, despite a positive transfer window, the North Yorkshire club are out out-of-sorts, though their manager says that his players are still adjusting to life in the Football League.

“This isn’t a dark period for the club, it’s a period of growth and we’re still learning,” he said.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Martin netted the only goal of the game as Harrogate Town triumphed in last season's corresponding fixture with Mansfield Town.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we were trying to establish ourselves as a solid National League North outfit. We got out of that division, pretty much bypassed the National League and now we’re here in League Two, but this is only our second season.

“A lot of these lads were with us in National League North and have played the vast majority of their careers in non-league. We know that they are good enough, but it’s about whether they can show that on a consistent basis. They’re gaining an understanding of the level with experience and we are looking for them to develop. As a team, we are always trying to progress.

“We’re disappointed with some of the recent results and of course we want to see a reaction from Saturday, but the stats say that in the last three games we haven’t conceded that many chances. Individual errors cost us at Stevenage and we know we have to be better, however we back these players to go again against Mansfield.”

The Stags head to Harrogate sixth in the League Two standings but top of the form table having won each of their last eight matches.

Their record against Town could not be worse, however. The sides have met on four occasions since the Sulphurites were promoted to the Football League in the summer of 2020, with Weaver's men emerging victorious on each occasion.

Harrogate triumphed 1-0 home and away last season and have enjoyed two 3-1 successes over Nigel Clough's team this term, one in the EFL Trophy on August 31, then another just four days later in League Two.