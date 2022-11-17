Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson is closing in on a return to action. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The versatile midfielder has missed the Sulphurites’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury sustained in the final seconds of his second game back following a spell on the sidelines with a similar problem in the same part of his leg.

Initially crocked during Town’s 1-0 loss away at Barrow on August 20, the 30-year-old was ruled out for the best part of eight weeks, managing one substitute appearance and one start before pulling up again.

But, having been back in training for a couple of weeks now, Thomson is expected to be fit enough to take his place on the bench for this weekend’s League Two showdown with the Stags.

Winger Max Wright has not made a single competitive appearance for Harrogate Town having picked up a serious ankle injury shortly after signing for the club in pre-season.

"Thommo has trained really well this week, he’s been brilliant and it will be heartening for us to have him back available,” Town boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I think that Saturday would be too soon for him to be starting a game, but he should be okay for a place in the squad and we’ll take it from there.”

Meanwhile, winger Max Wright is also said to be progressing well as he recovers from ankle surgery.

"Max obviously required another operation on his ankle a few weeks ago to clear up an infection in there which antibiotics couldn’t shift,” Weaver added.

"But he’s been back in with the lads this week and is making some progress.

"He’s only jogging at this stage and doing some strengthening exercises, but it’s been good to see him with the group.”

Striker Dior Angus (ankle) and centre-half Will Smith (knee) remain on Town’s long-term casualty list.

Mansfield will arrive at Wetherby Road this weekend seventh in the League Two standings having won nine and drawn three of their first 18 League Two games this term.

Nigel Clough’s team saw off Rochdale time out, but were without a victory in four league matches prior to that 1-0 success.