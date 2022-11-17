Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town: George Thomson expected to return from injury lay-off, while Max Wright is progressing
George Thomson should be available for selection when Harrogate Town entertain Mansfield Town on Saturday (3pm).
The versatile midfielder has missed the Sulphurites’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury sustained in the final seconds of his second game back following a spell on the sidelines with a similar problem in the same part of his leg.
Initially crocked during Town’s 1-0 loss away at Barrow on August 20, the 30-year-old was ruled out for the best part of eight weeks, managing one substitute appearance and one start before pulling up again.
But, having been back in training for a couple of weeks now, Thomson is expected to be fit enough to take his place on the bench for this weekend’s League Two showdown with the Stags.
Most Popular
"Thommo has trained really well this week, he’s been brilliant and it will be heartening for us to have him back available,” Town boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"I think that Saturday would be too soon for him to be starting a game, but he should be okay for a place in the squad and we’ll take it from there.”
Meanwhile, winger Max Wright is also said to be progressing well as he recovers from ankle surgery.
"Max obviously required another operation on his ankle a few weeks ago to clear up an infection in there which antibiotics couldn’t shift,” Weaver added.
"But he’s been back in with the lads this week and is making some progress.
"He’s only jogging at this stage and doing some strengthening exercises, but it’s been good to see him with the group.”
Striker Dior Angus (ankle) and centre-half Will Smith (knee) remain on Town’s long-term casualty list.
Mansfield will arrive at Wetherby Road this weekend seventh in the League Two standings having won nine and drawn three of their first 18 League Two games this term.
Nigel Clough’s team saw off Rochdale time out, but were without a victory in four league matches prior to that 1-0 success.
Last season, the Stags drew 0-0 at Wetherby Road, ending a run of four consecutive league and cup defeats to Weaver’s men, who currently occupy 21st position.