Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient: Alex Pattison faces another late fitness test

Alex Pattison played the full 90 minutes with a 'sore foot' as Harrogate Town lost a seven-goal thriller at Exeter City in midweek. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 24-year-old faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s League Two showdown with Leyton Orient at Wetherby Road due to a foot problem.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man was a doubt for the Sulphurites’ midweek trip to Exeter having limped off in the second half of last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

But he was deemed okay to start down in Devon and went on to play the full 90 minutes as Town threw away a 3-1 lead for the second time in as many games, going on to lose Tuesday’s match 4-3.

Alex Pattison took his tally for the season to nine goals when he bagged a brace at Rochdale last weekend.

But, although nine-goal Pattison managed to play through the pain against Exeter, Harrogate manager Simon Weaver isn’t sure whether he can risk one of his most important players once again.

"We've got a late fitness test for Alex Pattison, he's had a very sore foot," the Town boss said.

"We've got Bradford on Tuesday and games coming up and what we don't want to do is really damage players by playing them when they are injured, so we will have to make sure that he is okay."

Centre-halves Rory McArdle (groin) and Lewis Richards (groin) and winger Simon Power (hamstring) remain sidelined, though Town have had some better news to report on the injury front this week.

Lewis Page had to be replaced late on at Exeter on Tuesday night, but the left-back is expected to be okay to tackle Orient.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh (quad) and right-back Ryan Fallowfield (hamstring) are both closing in on a return and could come into contention this weekend.