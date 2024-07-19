Harrogate Town defender Zico Asare says that he is looking forward to the opportunity to test himself against Championship opposition when Leeds United visit Wetherby Road on Friday evening. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town new boy Zico Asare says he will relish the challenge of going head-to-head with Championship opposition on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old defender is in line to make his second appearance for the Sulphurites when Leeds United visit Wetherby Road for a pre-season friendly encounter (7.30pm).

Asare, who joined the club from National League outfit Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee earlier this month, made his Town debut against League One Huddersfield at the weekend and is preparing for another tough assignment this time out.

But having come through the ranks at Premier League Fulham and learned his trade in an age-group side that featured the likes of Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon, Harrogate’s new right-back insists that pitting himself against top-quality players is a sure-fire way to improve his own game.

Zico Asare joined Harrogate Town earlier this month from National League side Maidenhead United. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"I am definitely looking forward to Friday,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser. “Leeds are a massive team, so it’s going to be a big test, but that’s exactly what we want and I am confident that we will hold our own.

“It will be similar to the Huddersfield game because Leeds play in a higher league, they’re a Championship club – and that can only help us with our preparations for the new season.

"The best way to improve is to test yourself against better players. These kinds of fixtures force you to concentrate, because if you’re not on top of your game then opponents will punish you and make you look silly.

“Personally, I love playing against higher-division opposition or having the opportunity to test myself against quality players. At Fulham, Fabio Carvalho, Matt O’Riley and Ryan Sessegnon were in my age-group – and obviously all three are very talented and have gone on to play for top clubs.

"I know that I learned a lot from those experiences at Fulham as it was really competitive and I believe our upcoming matches against the likes of Leeds will help to bring the best out of us.”

Asare started Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Huddersfield at right-back, playing 45 minutes and producing a performance which manager Simon Weaver described as “excellent”.

On how he felt he fared against the Terriers, he said: “It was a good experience. The main thing in the first pre-season game is to get minutes into the legs.

"I don’t think anyone is really too bothered about the results at this stage, it’s just about working towards getting fit and getting your match sharpness.

"Obviously, I have come into a new team, and it always takes a while to settle and for things to gel, but I feel like I’ve adapted well to the team’s style of play.

“I will get fitter as we go on and I will build relationships with the players around me in due course, but for my first game, I felt like it went okay.”

Leeds, who narrowly missed out on an instant return to the Premier League at the end of 2023/34 when they were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-off final, are yet to make their pre-season bow.

Friday’s fixture at the Exercise Stadium is their first of the summer and precedes a tour of Germany and a showdown with Spanish giants Valencia at Elland Road.

Manager Daniel Farke is expected to field a strong side against Town with the likes of £10million defender Joe Rodon, last year’s Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville and Wales’ Ethan Ampadu all in contention.

Harrogate-born Archie Gray will not be involved, however, having recently completed a big money transfer to Spurs.