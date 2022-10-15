Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United: Sulphurites must focus on performance level in 'must win' game

Harrogate Town's previous home outing in League Two ended saw them beaten 2-1 by Bradford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites head into their 13th League Two fixture of 2022/23 22nd in the table, winless in 10 matches and having taken just one point from the last 24 on offer.

Having been beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Colchester United last time out, another defeat to a Pools side currently only one place better off would represent another hammer blow - even at this early stage of the season.

And so, while the significance of this weekend's contest is certainly not lost on Weaver, he doesn't want his team to be thinking about the game in the context of their season, but rather concentrate on trying to match their display against Bradford City in their previous home league outing.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"I'll put pressure on myself and say it's a 'must-win', but then Hartlepool might lose on Saturday and end up staying up, and likewise with us," he said.

"So, I think it's just about getting back in front of the home faithful and showing the same application, the same attitude that we displayed against Bradford – where we played as well at home as we have in quite some time – and not having that half where you're going 'hang on a minute, what was all that about?'

"We don't want another big disappointment because it would be a knock between the eyes.

"It's a big game. They'll come down from Hartlepool and they will scream their heads off for their team and we will obviously be hoping that our supporters will be just the same and hopefully it will be a good battle."

Town have no fresh injury concerns heading into their clash with Pools, with everybody in the squad that travelled to Colchester last weekend available for selection once again.

Long-term casualties Will Smith and Max Wright remain sidelined, however midfielder George Thomson is closing in on a return to action following eight weeks out with a hamstring issue, and could possibly come into contention for a place in Weaver’s squad.