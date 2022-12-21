Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites trio certain to be fit enough to take on the Mariners

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison is in contention to return to action when the Sulphurites entertain Grimsby on Boxing Day. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites chief revealed last week that both midfielder Pattison and versatile attacker Wright had a good chance of playing some part when his side travelled to Doncaster Rovers on December 17, with forward Muldoon also in contention.

That game was eventually postponed due to the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium being frozen on the morning of the game, meaning that all three men have been handed extra time to work on their fitness.

Pattison is only recently recovered from a knee problem, while Wright has spent more than four months out following ankle surgery, and Muldoon has been struggling with a groin strain.

Max Wright is fit again following ankle surgery.

"All of those three are ready to go now,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Patto and Mullers would have been fine to start at Doncaster if selected, so it’s a timely boost.

"Saturday will be another really tough game, so it is good to have more options.

"With these lads coming back we have got greater strength-in-depth and so I will have to weigh up my options this week and then make my decision on the team for Saturday.”

Although Pattison, Wright and Muldoon are now all fit again and defender Joe Mattock is back from a ban, Harrogate remain without seven members of their first-team squad due to injury.