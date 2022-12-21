Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites trio certain to be fit enough to take on the Mariners
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has confirmed that Alex Pattison, Jack Muldoon and Max Wright are all now definitely fit enough to be considered for selection against Grimsby on Boxing Day.
The Sulphurites chief revealed last week that both midfielder Pattison and versatile attacker Wright had a good chance of playing some part when his side travelled to Doncaster Rovers on December 17, with forward Muldoon also in contention.
That game was eventually postponed due to the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium being frozen on the morning of the game, meaning that all three men have been handed extra time to work on their fitness.
Pattison is only recently recovered from a knee problem, while Wright has spent more than four months out following ankle surgery, and Muldoon has been struggling with a groin strain.
"All of those three are ready to go now,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"Patto and Mullers would have been fine to start at Doncaster if selected, so it’s a timely boost.
"Saturday will be another really tough game, so it is good to have more options.
"With these lads coming back we have got greater strength-in-depth and so I will have to weigh up my options this week and then make my decision on the team for Saturday.”
Although Pattison, Wright and Muldoon are now all fit again and defender Joe Mattock is back from a ban, Harrogate remain without seven members of their first-team squad due to injury.
Goalkeeper Mark Oxley (hand), central defenders Rory McArdle (calf) and Will Smith (knee), left-back Lewis Richards (ankle), midfielders Matty Daly (knee) and Stephen Dooley (groin and foot) and striker Dior Angus (ankle) are all still on the long-term injury list.