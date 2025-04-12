Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites 'could be 95 percent safe' if they sink Mariners

Harrogate Town will be looking to extend their superb run of recent home form, which has seen them win four of their last five matches at Wetherby Road, when they entertain Grimsby this Saturday. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town know that they can all-but secure their Football League status for another season if they beat Grimsby this Saturday.

With five games left to play in 2024/25, the Sulphurites head into the weekend nine points clear of 23rd-placed Morecambe, meaning that victory over the Mariners could potentially open up an 11-point gap to the League Two relegation zone.

With the bottom two of Morecambe and Carlisle due to face-off, there are of course a couple of possible permutations that will affect exactly where Town stand come Saturday tea-time.

But, the bottom line is that if they can do their bit and upset a promotion-chasing Grimsby side, then they will, at the very least, remain a minimum of nine points clear of danger with just four games remaining for whoever ends the weekend in 23rd position to try and reel them in.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver says his side will take a big step towards securing their Football League status if they can pick up three points this weekend.

And with a maximum of 12 points up for grabs after this Saturday, that would leave Morecambe or Carlisle requiring near-perfect finishes to the campaign to have any chance of overhauling the Sulphurites - and that is assuming that Weaver and his men fail to add to their own tally.

Thus, while he isn’t taking anything for granted at this stage, Harrogate’s manager knows exactly how big a win against the Mariners would be for his team.

“We have to seal the deal, and the sooner the better," Weaver said.

“The motivation is there in the changing room and we could be 95 percent safe by Saturday night if we do our job.

"It’s a massive incentive. It has been a long, hard season. There have been so many battles, and obstacles to overcome. So, if we can get that win on Saturday, you could probably envisage us going from strength-to-strength as a club.

"We are in a lot stronger position personality-wise and player-wise. We feel like we can be a match for anyone in the league now and we are glad to be back at home at the weekend because that is really where we have found our form.

“But we have to seal the deal and go out there and be a forceful team and show a lot of personality again.”

The biggest factor in Town’s favour heading into Saturday’s fixture is how well they have been performing at Wetherby Road in recent months, winning four of their last five matches there during an eight-game unbeaten run which stretches all the way back to January 4.

They also boast a perfect Football League record in home clashes with Grimsby, having come out on top in each of the previous three encounters.

Last season, a fairly drab midweek affair ended 1-0 in the hosts’ favour as George Thomson’s eye-catching long-range effort proved sufficient to decide matters.

The Mariners’ previous visit saw them lose 3-2 in painful fashion on Boxing Day 2022, Kayne Ramsay’s late strike hitting a post and bouncing into the back of the away net off goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Seventh-placed Grimsby did however end their five-match winless run against Harrogate earlier this season, triumphing 2-1 at Blundell Park on Boxing Day.

And, while Town (20th) have been very good at home of late, David Artell’s men are a force to be reckoned with on the road.

Having tasted victory in 10 of their 20 away games this term, their tally of 32 points is the fourth best in League Two and just two less than Doncaster, who currently have the best 2024/25 record on their travels.