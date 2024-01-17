Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites aiming to extend impressive recent run

Harrogate Town will be aiming to keep their push towards the League Two play-off places on track this weekend when they entertain Grimsby Town at Wetherby Road (3pm).

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites head into the fixture ninth in the table, just two points shy of seventh place following a run of form which has seen them win five of their previous seven matches.

One of those victories came at Grimsby just before Christmas, goals from Liam Gibson and Matty Daly setting Simon Weaver’s men on their way to a 2-1 success.

And while Town have gone from strength-to-strength in recent weeks, losing just the one of their last eight league games, Mariners’ own form has been somewhat less impressive.

Harrogate Town players celebrate the second goal of their 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers. That victory was their fifth in seven League Two matches.

Currently 19th in the table, they played their part in a thrilling 5-5 draw at home to Notts County last time out, though David Artell’s team has now conceded 11 times in 180 minutes of football having shipped six against Walsall during their first outing of the New Year.

They did manage a 3-0 success at Salford before that, however that match is the only one they have come out on top of in six attempts.

History is also against Grimsby, who are still yet to beat Harrogate in a League Two fixture.

Of those five previous encounters, the Sulphurites have won four and drawn one, taking the spoils in both of the two meetings between the sides at the EnviroVent Stadium.

In 2020/21 a Mark Beck header was sufficient to decide the contest as the Mariners went on to be relegated to the National League under Paul Hurst.