Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites aim to build on winning start
Harrogate Town will be aiming to build on their positive start to 2025/26 when they entertain Grimsby this weekend in what is their first home outing of the new season.
The Sulphurites beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 on the opening day thanks to Stephen Duke-McKenna’s composed finish
