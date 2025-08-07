Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Sulphurites aim to build on winning start

Harrogate Town kicked-off their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 win on the road at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Dan Minto/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town will be aiming to build on their positive start to 2025/26 when they entertain Grimsby this weekend in what is their first home outing of the new season.

The Sulphurites beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 on the opening day thanks to Stephen Duke-McKenna’s composed finish