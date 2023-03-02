Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong bagged his 11th goal of the season during Tuesday evening's 1-1 draw with Northampton Town at Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 26-year-old centre-forward took his tally for the season to 11 to earn the struggling Sulphurites a 1-1 draw at home to high-flying Northampton on Tuesday night.

And having had the better chances to go on and win the game having pulled level less than 60 seconds after falling behind at the start of the second half, Armstrong says that he and his team-mates have proved once again that they can mix it with the best in League Two.

Northampton currently sit fourth in the table, and Town have also taken points off the likes of Carlisle United (3rd) and Salford City (7th) in recent weeks.

Luke Armstrong, right, celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's 50th-minute equaliser during Tuesday night's League Two clash with Northampton Town. Picture: Brody Pattison

And with fellow strugglers Gillingham up next on what could be a significant weekend one way or another in 21st-placed Harrogate’s fight for survival, the former Middlesbrough striker insists that now is the time to start believing.

"We’ve definitely got the ability, it is probably just the belief, which is sometimes there and sometimes not,” Armstrong told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It was there on Tuesday and we have just got to make sure that we build on that on Saturday because Northampton are a quality team. I think that they mix it up well, they can go long and they can play short, so we are happy that we didn’t get beaten by a quality team.

"On Saturday, we’ve got to keep the same intensity again. It’s all about a fast start. We did start fast against Northampton, I just don’t think the quality was there and it was a bit frantic, but we were better once we settled down a bit.

"We do need to start fast at home and just keep on believing that we are good enough because we are. Like I say, we were the better team against a side who are right up there near the top of the league, so if we can take the belief from that into Saturday then I think we can get a result.”