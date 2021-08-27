The previous meeting between Harrogate Town and Exeter City ended goalless. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites host Exeter City on Saturday afternoon having won three out of three in League Two, but manager Simon Weaver has warned that he will not accept his players sitting back and admiring their impressive work thus far.

"The second sentence out of my mouth in the dressing room after we beat Leyton Orient was 'we can't get carried away'," he said.

"It was a long journey home and we told the lads to enjoy themselves and enjoy the result. They had the day off and were able to rest on Wednesday, but after that we had to be at it again.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"I don't know if I envisaged us winning three out of the first three, but of course we desperately wanted to. Like every other team, we wanted to start well and build momentum.

“I don’t think we have won three in a row at the start of the season before and we want to build on this, to keep that momentum going.

“What I’m looking for is more of the same. We can’t afford to change tack or drop off in any way. Yes, we've done well so far but I’d be disappointed if anyone went flat. We need to keep the performance levels right up there."

While Town have beaten Rochdale, Barrow and Leyton Orient to earn themselves maximum points from their opening three games, Exeter have made a rather mixed start to the campaign.

They failed to even score in their first four competitive outings - drawing 0-0 on three occasions and losing 3-0 at Orient - before then bagging four times in the space of 21 minutes as they thrashed Bristol Rovers 4-1 last weekend.

Weaver, however, will not be underestimating the Grecians.

"Exeter are a good team," he added.

"They're a footballing side and I expect them to come here and keep it on the deck. I went and watched them at Barrow last week and I know that we will be in for another very tough game.

"Last season they were a footballing team with a lot of young players. This year they've added a lot more experience and that wealth of experience makes a big difference.

"But, it's just another game that we are looking forward to."