Centre-half Kyle Ferguson, left, is one of a host of Harrogate Town players in line for a recall for Tuesday night's EFL Trophy clash with Everton U21s. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The struggling Sulphurites take a break from League Two action on Tuesday evening when they host the Toffees in the group stages of the EFL Trophy, 7pm kick-off.

And, although both team and manager are in desperate need of a positive result following a wretched run of seven defeats in their last eight matches, Weaver says it is important to focus on the bigger picture.

Town have seven more fixtures to come this month, and Weaver wants to have options at his disposal who have played at least some first-team football heading into a congested period of the season.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“It’s prioritising with the bigger picture,” he said. “We’ve got so many games in October that I need people to be ready to join in and be fine, not just ‘oh he’s done okay but he’s not really played for a while so he’s cost us in the last five minutes’.

“The fitness levels, nothing can really replicate it. You need match minutes under your belt and players need experience out there playing first-team games.

“We’ve got some young players who will benefit from that more than, to be honest, I would from a convincing victory on a personal level. I’ve got to look after the club and, by doing so, utilise everybody in the squad and make sure that they can stake a claim and feel valued.

“But, we will be going all out to win and the preparation will be like a league game."

Town are expected to make wholesale changes for their clash with Everton, with the likes of Mark Oxley, Miles Welch-Hayes, Josh Falkingham, Warren Burrell, Danny Grant, Lewis Richards, Tyler Frost, Stephen Dooley, Kyle Ferguson and George Horbury all in line to start the game.

“If you look at our bench from Saturday, they’ll all definitely be playing,” Weaver added.

"There’s one or two who started that game [against Bradford City] in forward areas who will be playing a half each.

“We need players like Kyle Ferguson and Miles to come back into the line-up and show what they’re made of.

“There’s young George Horbury, Josh Falkingham the skipper is back, he’ll definitely be playing and there’s opportunities for players like Tyler and Danny Grant as well, so we will have a fresh line-up, that’s for sure and people wanting to.