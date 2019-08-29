Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic: Simon Weaver aiming to build on positive performances

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says that his players deserve plenty of credit having produced two positive performances and arrested a run of three consecutive defeats.

The men from Wetherby Road bounced back from a disappointing 4-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge with a 2-1 home win over Stockport County, then took a point from their trip to last year’s National League play-off finalists AFC Fylde.

And, having got their season back on track, the Town chief is now looking for his side to string a run of results together, starting this Saturday when they entertain Dover Athletic at the CNG Stadium (3pm).

“They’ve definitely showed a lot of courage,” Weaver said.

“We started the season really well, then had a bad week and everyone outside of the club started questioning everything. The players showed a resilient attitude and ignored all that noise, but obviously we were all disappointed to have lost three in a row.

“It was time to re-set, but it’s easy for us as a management team to speak the words, it is the players who have got to put into action what we want them to do.

“But, they have done and credit to them for that. We didn’t get too down after Dagenham, just as we’re not letting ourselves get too high now, however we want to take the confidence from the last two results and build from here.

"What is important is that we play better than we did at home to Dover last season. We can't be too gung-ho, it might be a case of having to stay patient if we are to get the result we want."

With 12 points on the board, Dover currently sit sixth in the National League standings.

They have been in particularly good form away from home, where, ominously for Town, they have won three times, beating Chesterfield, Barnet and Sutton United in their own back yards.

Weaver's men do however have a decent record against the Whites. Last season, the sides drew 2-2 at the CNG, Kelvin Langmead netting a 94th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Town then won 2-1 at the Crabble in the FA Trophy, then 3-2 in the league courtesy of George Thomson's stunning late strike.