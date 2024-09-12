Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers: Sulphurites prepare for first Yorkshire derby test of 2024/25

By Rhys Howell
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:13 BST
Harrogate Town ran out 3-1 winners the last time they entertained Doncaster Rovers at Wetherby Road. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Harrogate Town ran out 3-1 winners the last time they entertained Doncaster Rovers at Wetherby Road. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages
Harrogate Town will be aiming to register their first home victory - and goal - when they entertain Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in front of live Sky Sports cameras on Thursday evening (8pm).

The Sulphurites have lost all of their opening three league and cup fixtures at Wetherby Road without scoring, and head into this week's derby clash 20th in the League Two standings.

All of the four points they have earned to date have been won on the road, while by contrast, top-of-the-table Rovers have been in fine form both home and away.

Grant McCann's men have seen off Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Gillingham on their own turf, while also winning at Port Vale, with their only league loss thus far coming when they visited Newport County.

History is however very much against Rovers, who are still yet to beat Harrogate in a Football League match.

The Sulphurites won last season's corresponding fixture by a 3-1 score-line courtesy of goals from Sam Folarin, James Daly and Abraham Odoh.

They also came out on top at Doncaster, triumphing 1-0 on the opening day thanks to Jack Muldoon's second-half penalty.

In 2022/23, the South Yorkshiremen did manage a 2-2 draw at Wetherby Road, but lost 2-0 at the EcoPower Stadium.

However, for the first time since they dropped out of League One, Rovers do head into this game in excellent form, with Town really struggling to generate any momentum during the early stages of the new campaign.

