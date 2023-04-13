Harrogate Town v Doncaster Rovers: Sulphurites eye double over team with worst form in League Two

Harrogate Town ran out 2-0 winners when they visited Doncaster Rovers earlier this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

With just six games left to play this term, the Sulphurites' best chances, on paper, of recording the victories which they need to have a realistic chance of survival surely come when they host out-of-form Doncaster Rovers and Walsall in the coming days.

Simon Weaver’s team have a trio of tricky away trips to Northampton (2nd), Mansfield (8th) and Newport County (18th) on the horizon prior to the visit of basement boys Rochdale on the final day of the season, and urgently need to put points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two brave Easter fightbacks against AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient left them 20th in the division, just three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand and significantly better goal-difference than second-from-bottom Crawley and 22nd-placed Hartlepool.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

But, the two sides directly below them in the table, as well as Rochdale, have enjoyed something of a resurgence of late and have been chipping away at the gap to Town.

The upturn in fortunes of their rivals has undoubtedly cranked up the pressure, however as far as winnable fixtures go, Harrogate couldn't wish for a better opportunity at this moment in time than a clash with Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshiremen's recent form is currently the worst in the division following a run of five defeats in six matches and a return of just one point from the last 18 on offer.

Indeed, Danny Schofield's men have won just one of their previous 11 matches, drawing a blank in seven of those outings and managing just the five goals.

Among that number was a 2-0 home reverse at the hands of Weaver’s men just last month, and the Sulphurites must to be eyeing their first league double of the campaign this Saturday.

Then, on Tuesday night, 13th-placed Walsall arrive in North Yorkshire for another game that Town will surely fancy their chances of taking maximum points from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since beating Mansfield on New Year's Day, Mike Flynn's team have come out on top of just one of their 18 league outings and are winless in their last five.

Harrogate boss Weaver is of course taking nothing for granted, but one thing is he is certain of, is that the club’s supporters have a big part to play.

"We’ll need our fans to turn out for us like they have done,” he said. “There were nearly 3,000 there on Good Friday, which might not seem a lot when you’re Leyton Orient, but for us it has grown so much.

“Nearly 3,000 the other day, hopefully we’ll get even more on Saturday because we need them. And when they are positive like they were in the last game we can just keep on going and keep on going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt guilty in the first half on Monday because the supporters who came to Leyton Orient were signing their hearts out for the lads and it means a lot to us.

“A lot of those fans are recognisable faces we’ve been used to seeing since we were mid-table in Conference North - and it’s about getting that through to the players.

“This is worth fighting for, we want the fixture list when it comes our in June or July or whenever it is to be for the Football League, not the National League. So let’s keep scrapping, fighting and also playing football - because we are good enough to cut anyone open when we pass it.”